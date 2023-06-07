Trump ‘Indictment Could be Imminent’: Political World Braces for Shockwaves After Flurry of Meetings, Social Media Attacks
The political world is bracing for a possible federal indictment of Donald Trump in connection to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe into the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speculation regarding a possible Trump indictment intensified earlier this week after the former president’s lawyers were spotted meeting with the Special Counsel’s team and Department of Justice officials on Monday.
Trump also added to the imminent indictment speculation on Tuesday morning after he took to Truth Social to rage about the classified documents investigation and the DOJ’s handling of the ongoing probe.
Meanwhile, the Hill reported on Wednesday that a Florida grand jury is set to reconvene this week in connection to the Trump classified documents probe after taking a “lengthy hiatus.”
Tim Parlatore, who worked with Trump’s legal team before abruptly leaving the team in May, also predicted this week that criminal charges against the embattled former president are imminent.
Parlatore cited the Monday meeting between Trump’s team and the DOJ as an indication that an indictment is incoming.
“There’s no purpose in having a meeting if the DOJ has already decided no charges,” Parlatore told the Hill. “If they’ve already decided ‘no charges, we’re just going to write up a report’ then no meeting is necessary – no point to it.”
"If they’re resolved that they are going to charge, then it’s worth having a meeting to see, you know, it’s kind of at last resort point,” he continued. “Before we get past the point of no return, is there something we’re forgetting? Something we’re missing?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains under federal investigation for obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act in connection to a cache of classified documents he allegedly took from the White House upon his departure from office in January 2021.
The Special Counsel probing the former president signaled that their investigation was wrapping up last week after it was revealed Smith’s team interviewed everyone at Mar-a-Lago – from maids and maintenance workers to top political aides – in connection to the matter.
Concerns regarding the alleged classified material in Trump’s possession also intensified after it was revealed the Special Counsel’s team was in possession of a secret audio recording of the former president openly discussing a classified document involving Iran.
Trump himself has slammed the investigation into his alleged possession of classified material and claimed the entire probe is a “witch hunt” meant to hinder his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.
“It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE. They don’t want to run against me,” Trump fumed on Truth Social on Tuesday morning. “I ran twice, I did much better the second time, getting millions and millions more votes than the first, a record for a sitting President, and am leading Biden in the polls, by a lot.”
“They are the Party of Disinformation!” he continued. “They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rigg the 2024 Election.”