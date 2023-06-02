Trump Attorneys Have Not Found Classified Iran Document Ex-Prez Referred to on Bombshell Secret Audio Tape

The recording was taken at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey nearly two years ago, and it has since been confirmed that Trump aide Margo Martin recorded the conversation – in addition to a number of Trump’s other conversations – to “ensure his comments were reported accurately.”

This piece of evidence is especially noteworthy because Trump seemingly acknowledged that he did not have the authority to declassify classified material because he was no longer in office – an acknowledgment that directly contradicted the former president’s usual justification for possessing classified material despite no longer being in the White House.

