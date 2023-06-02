Trump Attorneys Have Not Found Classified Iran Document Ex-Prez Referred to on Bombshell Secret Audio Tape
Attorneys for Donald Trump have failed to locate the classified document the former president referred to in a newly exposed secret audio tape, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Trump was caught on tape discussing a classified document connected to Iran during a conversation dated July 2021, prosecutors involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal probe revealed the document was never handed over.
According to at least two sources who spoke to CNN regarding the matter, Special Counsel Smith’s team specifically asked for “any and all” documents and materials related to the July 2021 tape to be relinquished.
The subpoena was issued in March shortly after the Trump aide who recorded the conversation, Margo Martin, testified before a special grand jury.
Although Trump’s attorneys handed over a trove of material to federal prosecutors following the subpoena, the Iran document Trump referred to in the July 2021 recording was reportedly not included.
It is currently unclear whether Trump is still in possession of the classified document in question or if the former president’s team already turned over the material to Smith’s team after the federal investigation was launched in 2022.
It is also possible that the FBI already recovered the Iran document during its raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in August.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump found himself in hot water earlier this week after it was revealed the July 2021 tape was already in Special Counsel Smith’s possession.
The recording was taken at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey nearly two years ago, and it has since been confirmed that Trump aide Margo Martin recorded the conversation – in addition to a number of Trump’s other conversations – to “ensure his comments were reported accurately.”
This piece of evidence is especially noteworthy because Trump seemingly acknowledged that he did not have the authority to declassify classified material because he was no longer in office – an acknowledgment that directly contradicted the former president’s usual justification for possessing classified material despite no longer being in the White House.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump has since denied “knowing anything” about both the July 2021 meeting and the classified Iran document that is apparently still missing.
“I don’t know anything about it,” the embattled former president told Fox News on Thursday. “I have the right to declassify as president.”