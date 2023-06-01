Your tip
Trump Tape Bomb About Classified Documents Came From Seized Aide’s Laptop; Fears More Recordings Could Emerge in ‘Treasure Trove’ for Prosecutors

Trump Tape Bomb About Classified Docs Came From Seized Aide’s Laptop
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 1 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The secret audio recording of Donald Trump bragging about his possession of classified documents after leaving office was reportedly obtained by federal prosecutors via a laptop seized from one of the former president’s aides, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This latest development comes after it was reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a July 2021 recording in which Trump discussed being in possession of classified material six months after departing the White House.

Trump Tape Bomb About Classified Docs Came From Seized Aide’s Laptop
According to Newsweek, the recording came from the seized computer of Trump aide Margo Martin.

Martin reportedly taped the former president’s conversation, as well as a substantial number of Trump’s other conversations, in an effort to “ensure his comments were reported accurately.”

Trump Tape Bomb About Classified Docs Came From Seized Aide’s Laptop
The outlet also reported that Special Counsel Smith’s team “imaged” Martin’s computer and phones in January shortly before she testified to a special grand jury in March in connection to the ongoing classified documents probe against Trump.

Martin was reportedly asked about the July 2021 recording during her testimony in March, and Trump’s lawyers only learned of the recording’s existence during Martin’s appearance before the special grand jury.

Now, Trump’s team is said to be growing increasingly worried that additional comments made by the former president and recorded by Martin are in the hands of Special Counsel Smith as he prepares to announce possible charges related to the classified documents investigation against Trump.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Wednesday, Martin’s July 2021 recording of Trump was just a small portion of an alleged “treasure trove” of evidence the Department of Justice may have obtained during its investigation.

Trump Tape Bomb About Classified Docs Came From Seized Aide’s Laptop
The July 2021 recording is particularly noteworthy because the audio clip reportedly captured Trump admitting that he no longer had the authority to declassify classified material because he was no longer in office – something that contradicted his usual justification for possessing classified material despite no longer being president.

Insiders familiar with the recording also revealed that a particularly damning portion of the tape included Trump discussing a potential attack on Iran.

Trump Tape Bomb About Classified Docs Came From Seized Aide’s Laptop
The former president’s comments at the time appeared to suggest that he had information to share, but he was hesitant to do so based on classification protocol.

Trump’s team has since slammed the recent recording “leaks” to the media as "more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there are absolutely no depths to which they will not sink as they pursue their witch hunts.”

"The DOJ's continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer's money on Democrat political objectives,” a Trump spokesperson added.

