Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Flips, Pleading Guilty for Immunity: Report

Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows has allegedly flipped on his ex-boss and is expected to plead guilty for immunity, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Meadows was said to have testified before a grand jury as part of his cooperation with Department of Justice investigators.

The embattled ex-president was at the center of two separate probes. One was focused on missing classified documents that were recovered at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club. Trump was also being investigated for his role in the January 6 insurrection.