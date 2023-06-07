Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Flips, Pleading Guilty for Immunity: Report
Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows has allegedly flipped on his ex-boss and is expected to plead guilty for immunity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Meadows was said to have testified before a grand jury as part of his cooperation with Department of Justice investigators.
The embattled ex-president was at the center of two separate probes. One was focused on missing classified documents that were recovered at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club. Trump was also being investigated for his role in the January 6 insurrection.
According to the Independent, Meadows handed over evidence related to both probes, as part of his cooperation with investigators. It was unclear what probe the former chief of staff testified in before the grand jury.
Additionally, it was alleged that Trump's ex-chief of staff was expected to plead guilty to federal charges, as part of a deal for limited immunity that was granted in exchange for testimony.
The development appeared to signal that the walls were beginning to close-in on the GOP frontrunner.
This week Trump's attorneys were spotted in Washington D.C. for a meeting with DOJ special prosecutor Jack Smith, who oversaw both documents and January 6 probes.
The meeting came amid whispers that prosecutors were ready to ask a grand jury to indict the ex-president under the Espionage Act, as well as for obstruction of justice.
Political commentator Tristan Snell revealed on Twitter that Meadows testified in "cases involving espionage and seditious conspiracy."
A grand jury vote on indictment charges could come as soon as Thursday.
Snell claimed that Trump's impending charges were based on alleged "stealing, hiding, keeping, covering up, and lying about the classified and other government documents he took to Mar-a-Lago."
In a shocking turn of events, Meadows was described as the case's "star witness."
The DOJ began their investigation into the stolen documents in 2022.
Officials with the National Archives and Records Administration raised an alarm after they retrieved over 100 missing documents, including some classified, at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump argued that he was protected under the Presidential Records Act and claimed he declassified the documents while in office.