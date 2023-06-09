‘CCTV Did Trump In’: Trump Body Man Walt Nauta Seen on Mar-a-Lago Security Camera Footage Moving Boxes of Classified Documents
The body man and valet of Donald Trump is seen on secret surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago moving boxes of classified documents he told prosecutors he was ordered to do — by the former president.
The footage of Walt Nauta — who RadarOnline.com first revealed as a key witness in the criminal indictment of Trump — was captured after prosecutors had sent a subpoena to Trump seeking the return of all classified documents.
“The video is crucial to the prosecution case because it seemingly corroborates Nauta’s account of moving boxes after the subpoena was issued,” a source said.
“Nauta's testimony to the feds together with the surveillance video are the most specific evidence that nailed Trump. In the end, it was CCTV [that] did Trump in.”
The charges against Trump, filed in Federal District Court in Miami, include willfully retaining the national defense documents, conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding the documents, corruptly concealing the records, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements.
If convicted, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republication party could face up to 75 years in jail.
It’s understood the video seized by the feds, and set to become the showstopper at any trial, shows the boxes being moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area to Trump’s private residence.
Nauta, a Navy veteran, worked as Trump’s butler and body man.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources connected to the case described Nauta as a star witness and “central” to the prosecution.
“The feds also need to prove Trump tampered with evidence, either by altering, destroying, or concealing the documents with an intent to obstruct,” the source added.
“In this regard, the feds will be relying on Nauta in relation to what Mr. Trump may or may not have ordered him to do.
“We also know the feds would not have brought a charge like obstruction unless it was nailed. To have that degree of confidence, they need corroborating testimony and specific evidence.
“They must also be convinced they will win at trial.”
Trump vowed to “fight” the indictment and said he was innocent of the crimes in a video posted to Truth Social late on Thursday.
The one-time president previously claimed he declassified everything that came from the White House, adding that a president has the authority to declassify material “even by thinking about it.”
