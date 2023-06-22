Court Bombshell: Trump Prosecutors Reveal Additional Audio Tapes of Ex-prez to Be Used as Evidence in Classified Documents Case
Court documents revealed prosecutors plan to use multiple audio tapes of Donald Trump as evidence in the criminal case against the ex-president over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One audio recording was already known to exist — and it was featured as evidence under Espionage Act charges in Trump's 37-count indictment.
The recording appeared to suggest that the ex-president was not only in possession of sensitive materials after he left the White House, but was aware of their classification status — and declassification limitations as a private citizen.
According to court documents, the first batch of discovery materials that were given to Trump's defense lawyers included additional recordings and "interviews" that appeared to corroborate the contents of the first known audio tape.
The discovery outlined in "Production 1" included copies of written or recorded statements from the defendant.
"Interviews of Defendant Trump conducted by non-government entities, which were recorded with his consent and obtained by the Special Counsel’s Office during the investigation of this case, including the July 21, 2021, recorded interview Defendant Trump provided to a publisher and writer quoted in part in the Indictment," read the first description of discovery materials.
In addition to the recorded "interviews" with the GOP frontrunner, the discovery outlined other public statements and testimony against the embattled former president.
"Public statements made by Defendant Trump, including the public statements quoted in the Indictment."
The last two bullet points centered on Trump aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta.
According to the itemized list, an "FBI interview" conducted with Nauta on May 26, 2022, was included as evidence.
In addition to the FBI interview, Nauta's grand jury testimony from June 21, 2022, was also entered as evidence.
Kaitlan Collins broke the news of the freshly filed court documents with anchor Abby Phillip on Wednesday's CNN Tonight.
While the initial audio tape featured in the indictment was made during a conversation with Trump and ghostwriters for Mark Meadows, it wasn't certain if the additional tapes were captured in a similar closed-door manner.
"We don’t yet know what these other recordings are. We don’t know what is on them. We don’t know how relevant they are," Collins told Phillip. "It does say that they are made with Trump’s consent. They could potentially even be public comments that he’s made about the classifying, the declassification process, what he knows there."