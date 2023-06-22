Court Bombshell: Trump Prosecutors Reveal Additional Audio Tapes of Ex-prez to Be Used as Evidence in Classified Documents Case

Court documents revealed prosecutors plan to use multiple audio tapes of Donald Trump as evidence in the criminal case against the ex-president over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

One audio recording was already known to exist — and it was featured as evidence under Espionage Act charges in Trump's 37-count indictment.

The recording appeared to suggest that the ex-president was not only in possession of sensitive materials after he left the White House, but was aware of their classification status — and declassification limitations as a private citizen.