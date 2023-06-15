Your tip
Trump’s Lawyers Don’t See Top Aide Walt Nauta as a 'Threat to Turn’ as It’s Revealed Ex-Prez is Keeping Alleged Co-conspirator Close

Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 15 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s lawyers do not see the former president’s top aide and alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta, as a “threat to turn” against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The concerning development comes as the embattled ex-president faces federal charges for allegedly keeping and concealing sensitive and confidential government documents in his Florida home after leaving office in January 2021.

Source: Mega

His personal aide, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, who was charged with conspiring with Trump, faces upwards of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Now, a key question hovering over the case is whether Nauta will cooperate with prosecutors against Trump in the hopes of receiving a lesser sentence.

“I’ve had many cases where somebody did not tell the truth, perhaps to the FBI when first questioned — and then when reality finally hit, they did tell the truth,” Chuck Rosenberg, a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department official, told the Washington Post this week.

“To be a valuable and credible witness, that person must explain to the jury that they lied, why they lied, and why they are not lying now,” he added.

Source: Mega

But Trump’s lawyers and advisers do not see Nauta as a "threat to turn," according to insiders familiar with the matter who also spoke with the Washington Post this week.

Nauta also allegedly told the embattled ex-president’s advisers that he was loyal to Trump throughout the course of the investigation and will continue to stay loyal throughout the course of the federal and criminal classified documents case.

Sources familiar with the situation also said investigators have questioned several witnesses about why Trump’s political action committee was footing their legal bills – including Nauta’s – and whether any strings were attached to the financial arrangement.

If convicted, Nauta could potentially reveal information about Trump’s instructions and whether Trump instructed him to lie to the FBI in connection to the possession and alleged concealing of classified materials.

Source: Mega

Nauta’s lawyers are also reportedly considering having David Markus – who recently succeeded in defending former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum – represent the Trump body man after Markus declined to join Trump’s defense last week.

Meanwhile, Trump and Nauta arrived together at the Miami courthouse for their hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Nauta sat far down the defendants’ table from his boss, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman required only that they not speak about the case, given that Nauta works for Trump and is with him “on a daily basis.”

“It would be impossible for that condition to work in the typical way,” Goodman said of the matter.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump ultimately pleaded not guilty on Tuesday before returning to Bedminster, New Jersey where he held a rally.

Nauta’s lawyer was ordered to appear again in Miami to enter a plea on June 27, as the embattled Trump staffer did not have a permanent Florida lawyer admitted to practice before the federal court in Florida at the time of Tuesday’s hearing.

Nauta also joined Trump at a brief stop at Cafe Versailles, a famous Cuban restaurant in downtown Miami, shortly after the former president’s official arrest earlier this week.

