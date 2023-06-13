Donald Trump Buys Entire Cuban Restaurant Lunch After Pleading Not Guilty to 37 Counts in Miami Court
Donald Trump took his motorcade from the federal courthouse to a local Cuban restaurant immediately after he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an apparent attempt to pivot his arrest to a campaign event, Trump and co-defendant aide Walt Nauta mingled with supporters at Versailles restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.
The embattled ex-president posed for cameras with fans mere hours after he avoided a mugshot photo.
Despite the severity of his charges, Trump's MAGA base lined up outside in the Florida heat, all in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 45th president. Supporters wished Trump a happy birthday, and the restaurant erupted in applause when the Republican candidate announced lunch was on him.
While the energy at Versailles was full of excitement, Trump was described as "glum" hours earlier.
While cameras were prohibited from the federal courthouse, CNN's Evan Perez watched the dramatic scene unfold from a separate area adjacent to the courtroom.
"He had a very serious look on his face, periodically had his arms folded," Perez told Jake Tapper, who further questioned Trump's demeanor.
Tapper told Perez that the former president looked "a bit dejected" when he was seen leaving his golf course in Doral on the way to his arraignment.
"I think that’s exactly what I saw in the courtroom. He appeared very glum," Perez agreed. "He did not seem to have a lot of energy."
Low energy was to be expected of any defendant who faced charges under the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice — and Trump appeared to work overtime to conceal his feelings from voters.
After prosecutors determined Trump was not a flight risk — and therefore, free to travel and campaign as he pleased — Trump wasted no time showing voters he had moved on from the afternoon's unprecedented events.
Trump's day wasn't over after his brief stop at the Cuban restaurant either. The defendant headed back to Bedminster, New Jersey, where a campaign event with high-profile donors was scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Trump made a similar move following his arraignment in the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment indictment. Trump left the Manhattan courthouse and flew to Mar-a-Lago, where he addressed supporters and denied the allegations against him.