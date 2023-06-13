Donald Trump Buys Entire Cuban Restaurant Lunch After Pleading Not Guilty to 37 Counts in Miami Court

Donald Trump took his motorcade from the federal courthouse to a local Cuban restaurant immediately after he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an apparent attempt to pivot his arrest to a campaign event, Trump and co-defendant aide Walt Nauta mingled with supporters at Versailles restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

The embattled ex-president posed for cameras with fans mere hours after he avoided a mugshot photo.