Jack Smith Speaks for First Time on Donald Trump Indictment: 'We Have One Set of Laws in This Country and They Apply to Everyone"

The GOP frontrunner branded the indictment "the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time," as he attacked the "thugs" from the "Department of Injustice."

In bold yet unsurprising move, Trump unleashed a scathing rant on Smith, who he accused of being a "psycho" and "Trump hater."

"This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS. He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith," read Trump's unhinged post. "The United States had to apologize, and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did. He had an unanimous loss in the Supreme Court."

"His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater — a deranged “psycho” that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with 'Justice,' other than to look at Biden as a criminal, which he is!"