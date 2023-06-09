Jack Smith Speaks for First Time on Donald Trump Indictment: 'We Have One Set of Laws in This Country and They Apply to Everyone"
Special counsel Jack Smith addressed Donald Trump's federal indictment in the Department of Justice's missing classified documents probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump was indicted on 37 counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice. Trump associate Walt Nauta was also indicted on six charges.
On Friday afternoon, Smith delivered a brief but powerful message to the press — and the embattled former president.
Smith was not long for words when he greeted members of the press on Friday. From the podium, Smith addressed the facts of the indictment, which was voted on by a Florida grand jury.
"We have one set of laws in this country," Smith confidently stated. "And they apply to everyone."
"Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation," Smith continued his remarks.
"Nothing more. Nothing less," the special counsel added, an apparent shot at the embattled ex-president who has denied all allegations as a "hoax."
Smith subtly took aim at the public attacks on investigators and prosecutors, who's work he applauded.
As the nation heard from Smith on the indictment for the first time, Trump was busy rage posting on Truth Social.
- Unsealed Indictment: Donald Trump Stored Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Shower, Faces Up to 100 Years Behind Bars if Convicted
- Trump Body Man’s Legal Fees Being Paid for By Ex-Prez’s Save America PAC; Walt Nauta Pocketed Annual Salary of $135k as Top Aide to The Don
- Transcript of Bombshell Trump Secret Audio Tape Exposed: 'Secret. This is Secret Information'
The GOP frontrunner branded the indictment "the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time," as he attacked the "thugs" from the "Department of Injustice."
In bold yet unsurprising move, Trump unleashed a scathing rant on Smith, who he accused of being a "psycho" and "Trump hater."
"This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS. He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith," read Trump's unhinged post. "The United States had to apologize, and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did. He had an unanimous loss in the Supreme Court."
"His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater — a deranged “psycho” that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with 'Justice,' other than to look at Biden as a criminal, which he is!"
Trump attempted to deflect accountability for his actions and pointed a finger at President Biden.
"Biden had records for years, totally unsecured, even stolen when he was a Senator. This is crazy!" Trump continued in a new post. "Just like Jack Smith, Lisa Monaco, and the man they sent to the D.A.’s Office, Matt Colangelo. It isn’t America anymore."
"Under the Presidential Records Act, I’m allowed to do all this. Under the Clinton Socks Case, the decision is clear. There was no crime, except for what the DOJ and FBI have been doing against me for years," Trump claimed, as he appeared to misunderstand the act he signed into law.