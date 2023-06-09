Transcript of Bombshell Trump Secret Audio Tape Exposed: 'Secret. This is Secret Information'
A transcript of the bombshell secret audio tape that captured Donald Trump discussing a classified document he took from the White House surfaced this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sudden development comes just hours after the former president was indicted on seven criminal charges connected to the classified documents investigation against him on Thursday.
CNN released a transcript from the July 2021 meeting in which Trump seemingly discussed sensitive information regarding Iran and acknowledged that he could not share the information because he was classified.
“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” the embattled former president said at the time, according to the transcript. “This was done by the military and given to me.”
“Well, with Milley – uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example,” Trump continued. “He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him.”
“They presented me this – this is off the record, but – they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him,” the transcript detailed further. “We looked at some. This was him. This wasn’t done by me, this was him.”
“All sorts of stuff – pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found it, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the existence of the July 2021 secret audio tape was first confirmed last week following the revelation the tape was in the possession of the Special Counsel investigating former President Trump.
The tape reportedly captured Trump complaining about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley shortly after Milley instructed the Joint Chiefs to ensure Trump “issued no illegal orders” and that Milley “be informed if there was any concern.”
The recording was taken at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey nearly two years ago.
It has since been confirmed that Trump aide Margo Martin recorded the conversation to “ensure his comments were reported accurately.”
The secret audio recording was especially noteworthy because Trump acknowledged he no longer had the authority to declassify classified material – an acknowledgment that directly contradicted his usual justification for possessing classified material despite no longer being in the White House.
Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Trump’s team ever recovered the classified document referred to in the tape.
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team issued a subpoena in March demanding the classified material be handed over.