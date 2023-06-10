Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Mocks Espionage Act Charges During Georgia Speech, 'They Tried to Frame Me for Treason!'

Jun. 10 2023, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump addressed Georgia’s State Republican Convention on Saturday, June 10, where he mocked the criminal indictment recently brought against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The special counsel, Jack Smith, unsealed the 37-count indictment on Friday, which included a staggering 31 counts of Espionage Act violations.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump likened the historic indictment to Stalinist Russia and even mocked the charges himself, adopting a sarcastic tone, so much so that he even referred to the violations of the Espionage Act as mere boxes.

Trump said the Presidential Records Act covers "all of my documents" and is "not at all a criminal act."

"In this whole fake indictment, they don't even once mention the Presidential Records Act," he told the crowd. "Because they want to use something called the Espionage Act."

"Doesn't that sound terrible?" Trump said in a mocking tone. "Ohhh, espionage! We got a box. I got a box. The espionage!"

Trump's rhetoric continued through his speech, as he argued that the Durham report had already shown that they had "tried to frame me for treason."

The Espionage Act, passed in 1917, has been used primarily to prosecute government officials and whistleblowers who leak classified information. In the past, it has not been used against presidents, which makes Trump the first serving US president to be charged with these violations.

This indictment could lead to criminal charges and possible prison time for the former President. If convicted, he could face up to 100 years behind bars.

Several conservative mouthpieces and outlets have spoken out to defend Trump.

Activist Charlie Kurk recently called on the former President's competition for the Presidential nomination to suspend their campaigns in "solidarity" with him.

Soon after the indictments were unsealed, Fox News' Mark Lavin told his viewers, "President Trump is 76 years old. If the DOJ gets its way, he will die in federal prison."

As RadarOnline reported, far-right extremists have even been flooding message boards and social media threatening violence, sharing articles about Attorney General Merrick Garland's children, and even calling for a second Civil War.

