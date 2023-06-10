Donald Trump Mocks Espionage Act Charges During Georgia Speech, 'They Tried to Frame Me for Treason!'

Former President Donald Trump addressed Georgia’s State Republican Convention on Saturday, June 10, where he mocked the criminal indictment recently brought against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump likened the historic indictment to Stalinist Russia and even mocked the charges himself, adopting a sarcastic tone, so much so that he even referred to the violations of the Espionage Act as mere boxes.

The special counsel, Jack Smith , unsealed the 37-count indictment on Friday, which included a staggering 31 counts of Espionage Act violations.

Trump said the Presidential Records Act covers "all of my documents" and is "not at all a criminal act."

"In this whole fake indictment, they don't even once mention the Presidential Records Act," he told the crowd. "Because they want to use something called the Espionage Act."

"Doesn't that sound terrible?" Trump said in a mocking tone. "Ohhh, espionage! We got a box. I got a box. The espionage!"