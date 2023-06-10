Civil War? Far-Right Trump Supporters Threaten to Start 'Killing' After Donald Got Slapped with 37 Felony Charges
Several of former President Donald Trump's more extreme far-right supporters are openly threatening violence on several messageboards following Special Counsel Jack Smith's decision to indict the GOP leader on 37 counts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On 'The Donald,' a growing pro-Trump message board that played a key in the planning of January 6, one of the former President's supporters wrote, "We need to start killing these traitorous f*** stains."
Another user said, "It's not gonna stop until bodies start stacking up. We are not civilly represented anymore, and they'll come for us next. Some of us, they already have."
According to an unsealed copy of the indictment, Trump is charged with multiple counts of willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
The indictment states that, while in office, the former President "had lawful access to the most sensitive classified documents and national defense information gathered and owned by the United States government, including information from the agencies that comprise the United States Intelligence Community and the United States Department of Defense."
"Over the course of his presidency, Trump gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House," the indictment continued. "Among the materials Trump stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents."
The documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack.
The Special Counsel states, "The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."
Trump broke the news of the indictment on Truth Social, telling his 5.3 million followers that he would be arraigned on Tuesday at Florida Southern District Courthouse in Miami.
Within minutes, his supporters flooded TS, Twitter, and other social media platforms with violent threats and calls for Civil War.
One user shared an article with information about Attorney General Marrick Garland's children, with another commenting, "His children are fair game as far as I'm concerned."
Other posts on the messageboard call for an outright war with the Democratic party. One read, "Perhaps it's time for that Civil War that the damn DemoKKKrats have been trying to start for years now."
