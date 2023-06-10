Civil War? Far-Right Trump Supporters Threaten to Start 'Killing' After Donald Got Slapped with 37 Felony Charges

Several of former President Donald Trump's more extreme far-right supporters are openly threatening violence on several messageboards following Special Counsel Jack Smith's decision to indict the GOP leader on 37 counts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Another user said, "It's not gonna stop until bodies start stacking up. We are not civilly represented anymore, and they'll come for us next. Some of us, they already have."

On 'The Donald,' a growing pro-Trump message board that played a key in the planning of January 6, one of the former President's supporters wrote, "We need to start killing these traitorous f*** stains."

According to an unsealed copy of the indictment, Trump is charged with multiple counts of willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

The indictment states that, while in office, the former President "had lawful access to the most sensitive classified documents and national defense information gathered and owned by the United States government, including information from the agencies that comprise the United States Intelligence Community and the United States Department of Defense."

"Over the course of his presidency, Trump gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House," the indictment continued. "Among the materials Trump stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents."