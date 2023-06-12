Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Could Be Forced to Pose for Mugshot in Miami Before Tuesday's Arraignment

donald trump wins senior golf championship funeral
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 12 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Miami officials are preparing for possible chaos when Donald Trump arrives in federal court to answer to the 37-count indictment claiming he willfully mishandled classified documents. RadarOnline.com has learned the former president will be processed and fingerprinted by the federal marshals and FBI when his motorcade arrives at the downtown courthouse through an underground tunnel on Tuesday; however, we may or may not get a mugshot.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, Trump could be subject to the typical protocol any civilian experiences when under arrest — including being photographed by officials for a police mugshot. He could also be handcuffed.

After intake, the ex-commander-in-chief will face a U.S. district magistrate, who will read the formal charges against him.

donald trump weight height arrest
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Once Trump enters his plea, he will be released. The former president will then fly back to New Jersey, where he has scheduled a campaign fundraiser, reported United Press International on Monday.

The businessman-turned-politician will appear before his supporters at his Bedminster golf club for the 8:15 PM ET event — just hours after his 3 PM ET arrangement.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon. He will spend the night at his golf resort, Trump National Doral.

The Apprentice star is the first president in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges. Like New York, where he was indicted on separate charges in April, Miami law enforcement is prepared for the worst.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump journalist dumb rocks unattractive
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Miami Mayor Frances Suarez and Police Chief Manny Morales told the public that officers are ready to handle any possible riots resulting from the indictment.

"We wanted to assure the public that we have already begun preparations for the event tomorrow," Suarez said in a press conference. "We want to make sure everyone has the right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights. In our city, we believe in the Constitution and believe that people should have the right to express themselves, but we also believe in law and order."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump weight height arrest
Source: Mega

"We know there is potential of things taking a turn for the worst but that's not the Miami way," Morales chimed in. "We have extremely high confidence of the residents and the folks that live here in the city of Miami. They are used to demonstrating. They are used to exercising their First Amendment rights. They are incredibly respectful and supportive of law enforcement here in South Florida."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wins senior golf championship funeral
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents. Per the indictment, he ordered boxes to be shipped to his Mar-a-Lago property and stored them in various places, including a ballroom, a bathroom, a shower, a storage room, and more.

The indictment also alleged that Trump showed the classified documents to others in the summer of 2021. Trump denied the accusations, calling the probe a "witch hunt."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.