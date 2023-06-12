Donald Trump Could Be Forced to Pose for Mugshot in Miami Before Tuesday's Arraignment
Miami officials are preparing for possible chaos when Donald Trump arrives in federal court to answer to the 37-count indictment claiming he willfully mishandled classified documents. RadarOnline.com has learned the former president will be processed and fingerprinted by the federal marshals and FBI when his motorcade arrives at the downtown courthouse through an underground tunnel on Tuesday; however, we may or may not get a mugshot.
According to reports, Trump could be subject to the typical protocol any civilian experiences when under arrest — including being photographed by officials for a police mugshot. He could also be handcuffed.
After intake, the ex-commander-in-chief will face a U.S. district magistrate, who will read the formal charges against him.
Once Trump enters his plea, he will be released. The former president will then fly back to New Jersey, where he has scheduled a campaign fundraiser, reported United Press International on Monday.
The businessman-turned-politician will appear before his supporters at his Bedminster golf club for the 8:15 PM ET event — just hours after his 3 PM ET arrangement.
Trump arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon. He will spend the night at his golf resort, Trump National Doral.
The Apprentice star is the first president in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges. Like New York, where he was indicted on separate charges in April, Miami law enforcement is prepared for the worst.
Miami Mayor Frances Suarez and Police Chief Manny Morales told the public that officers are ready to handle any possible riots resulting from the indictment.
"We wanted to assure the public that we have already begun preparations for the event tomorrow," Suarez said in a press conference. "We want to make sure everyone has the right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights. In our city, we believe in the Constitution and believe that people should have the right to express themselves, but we also believe in law and order."
"We know there is potential of things taking a turn for the worst but that's not the Miami way," Morales chimed in. "We have extremely high confidence of the residents and the folks that live here in the city of Miami. They are used to demonstrating. They are used to exercising their First Amendment rights. They are incredibly respectful and supportive of law enforcement here in South Florida."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents. Per the indictment, he ordered boxes to be shipped to his Mar-a-Lago property and stored them in various places, including a ballroom, a bathroom, a shower, a storage room, and more.
The indictment also alleged that Trump showed the classified documents to others in the summer of 2021. Trump denied the accusations, calling the probe a "witch hunt."