Donald Trump Could Be Forced to Pose for Mugshot in Miami Before Tuesday's Arraignment

Miami officials are preparing for possible chaos when Donald Trump arrives in federal court to answer to the 37-count indictment claiming he willfully mishandled classified documents. RadarOnline.com has learned the former president will be processed and fingerprinted by the federal marshals and FBI when his motorcade arrives at the downtown courthouse through an underground tunnel on Tuesday; however, we may or may not get a mugshot .

According to reports, Trump could be subject to the typical protocol any civilian experiences when under arrest — including being photographed by officials for a police mugshot. He could also be handcuffed.

After intake, the ex-commander-in-chief will face a U.S. district magistrate, who will read the formal charges against him.