Donald Trump Calls His Former Attorney General a 'Gutless Pig' After Bill Barr Suggested That The Ex-Prez Was 'Toast'
Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at his former Attorney General, Bill Barr, following his comments regarding Trump's recent indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barr stated that if even half of the charges against Trump are true, then the former President is 'toast.'
Speaking with Shannon Bream on Fox News, Barr called the indictment "very, very damning" and said that the violations of the Espionage Act in the indictment are "solid" criminal counts.
Trump took to Truth Social to attack Barr, calling him "weak" and "lazy," and saying that the former AG is just mad he got fired and that he's "deathly afraid of the Radical Left."
"He doesn't mean what he's saying, it's just MISINFORMATION. Barr's doing it because he hates 'TRUMP' for firing him," the 2024 presidential hopeful told his 5.3 million followers. "Turn off Fox News when that 'Gutless Pig' is on!"
The fallout between Trump and Barr is just one example of how this indictment could have far-reaching impacts across the Republican party's lines. Legal analyst Elie Honig says Barr's comments could be particularly significant due to his previous public defense of Trump and his policies.
The indictment could also have a significant impact on the future of the GOP as a whole, which remains divided over Trump's role in its future.
Many of Trump's most devoted supporters have openly called for all other Republican candidates in the upcoming primaries to suspend their campaigns in "solidarity" with the former President.
Fox News' Mark Lavin also recently told his viewers that if the DOJ gets its way, "[Trump] will die in federal prison."
According to an unsealed copy of the indictment, Trump is charged with multiple counts of willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
The indictment states that, while in office, the former President "had lawful access to the most sensitive classified documents and national defense information gathered and owned by the United States government, including information from the agencies that comprise the United States Intelligence Community and the United States Department of Defense."
This indictment could lead to criminal charges and possible prison time for the former President. If convicted, he could face up to 100 years behind bars.
