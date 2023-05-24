Laura Ingraham Lashes Out at Republican Campaigns by Likening Tim Scott and Nikki Haley to Voting for Mitch McConnell
Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham attacked Republican presidential primary candidates Tim Scott and Nikki Haley on-air and told viewers at home that supporting their campaigns over GOP frontrunner Donald Trump would be like voting for Mitch McConnell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While she dissed Haley and Scott's campaigns, Ingraham also lumped in Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also rumored to be planning to announce his campaign soon.
The MAGA supporting anchor delivered a snapshot of the current Republican primary field and was quick to dismiss lightweight contenders.
Ironically, moments before she launched her tirade, a Hannity poll showed Fox News viewers overwhelmingly wanted Sean Hannity to individually interview each primary candidate.
It was a notable reaction to Trump's third campaign, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his campaign will kick off with a Twitter event on Wednesday.
"If you wanna win the GOP nomination, you’re gonna have to convince the voters that you’re gonna do the right thing on China, on the borders, obviously the economy, on the military, and judges," Ingraham told viewers.
The conservative host added that she did not "think that many people really believe that Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, would really be able to stand up to the GOP establishment on any of those issues."
Ingraham then issued a grave warning to viewers at home who possibly considered supporting Scott, Haley or Pence.
"So, if you vote for them, you’re effectively voting for Mitch McConnell," Ingraham claimed from behind the anchor's desk. "And almost no one in the GOP anymore agrees with Mitch McConnell."
After she likened Scott's, Haley's and Pence's rumored campaigns to a vote for McConnell, who infamously broke from Trump after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Ingraham rambled off DeSantis' accomplishments and political attributes.
The flippant disregard to emerging Republican primary candidates suggested that Ingraham had drawn a line in the sand — and was committed to supporting MAGA candidates above all else.
Despite DeSantis' campaign announcement and the growing field of Republicans vying for the White House, recent polling numbers showed that Trump maintained his wide lead, even after he was found liable of sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll only weeks ago.