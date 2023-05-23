Sen. Tim Scott Rips Whoopi Goldberg for Accusing Him of Having 'Clarance Thomas Syndrome'
Republican presidential primary candidate Sen. Tim Scott pushed back after The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg accused him of using racist "dog whistles" to promote his campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Scott officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, Goldberg accused the South Carolina senator of having "Clarance Thomas syndrome."
The dig likened Scott to the embattled Supreme Court Justice, who has a controversial past that included being accused of ruling against the wellbeing and interests of Black and minority communities.
While Goldberg's co-host Alyssa Farah Griffith said she "loved" that Scott was a "contrast" to leading GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, she expressed "worry" that her party "wasn't ready" for a candidate like Scott.
Sunny Hostin joined in and slammed Scott for campaigning on "victimhood" while she accused the Republican party for having "a real racism problem."
"If he had come out and said, 'You know what, here's what has been happening and here's how I'm going to change it,' instead for me, he came out and did that dog whistle," Goldberg responded to Hostin. "Victimhood. As soon as you say that, you know what he's talking about."
Hostin added to Goldberg's comments that one of Scott's main "issues" was that he "made it" out of poverty — and was "ignoring the fact that he's the exception not the rule."
"Clarance Thomas Syndrome, that what is it," Goldberg snapped back.
Scott pushed back against Hostin and Goldberg's comments when he appeared on Fox News — and claimed the liberal hosts had his story twisted.
"Meekness is not weakness. I believe in the Gospel. I believe Matthew 5:44 says ‘Love your enemies' -- [but] if you break in my house, I also believe in the Second Amendment," Scott told Fox News host Trey Gowdy.
"We have to ignore the far left by disproving their lies by our actions," the South Carolina lawmaker added. "Here's the funny thing: The host, Sunny, she wants to be judged by the content of her character, not the color of her skin."
While Scott continued that he was actually "the rule" and not "the exception" as The View co-host branded him.
Scott claimed that there was "no question my life disproves the lies of the radical left," while he once again hit on a theme from his campaign and added that the "culture of victimhood is eating away at the soul of America."