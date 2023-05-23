Sen. Tim Scott Rips Whoopi Goldberg for Accusing Him of Having 'Clarance Thomas Syndrome'

Republican presidential primary candidate Sen. Tim Scott pushed back after The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg accused him of using racist "dog whistles" to promote his campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After Scott officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, Goldberg accused the South Carolina senator of having "Clarance Thomas syndrome."

The dig likened Scott to the embattled Supreme Court Justice, who has a controversial past that included being accused of ruling against the wellbeing and interests of Black and minority communities.