Ted Cruz Claims Democrats Hate Clarence Thomas ‘Because He’s a Black Man,' Rages Over 'Political Smear Job'
Senator Ted Cruz lashed out over the weekend and claimed the recent Left-wing uproar over Clarence Thomas’ ethical concerns is because of the Supreme Court justice’s race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cruz’s shocking allegations came on Sunday as he appeared for an interview with embattled Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.
According to the Texas senator, the Democrats “hate” Justice Thomas because he is a “Black man” and because the SCOTUS judge is a conservative.
“Democrats hate Justice Thomas, and they save this special degree of hate for him because he’s a Black man,” Cruz charged on Sunday. “And their view is an African American is not allowed to be a conservative, is not allowed to disagree with Left-wing orthodoxy.”
“This is a political smear job directed at Clarence Thomas because he is an extraordinary constitutionalist and the Left hates him for it,” Cruz continued.
The Texas senator also claimed that the Democrats view Justice Thomas as a “traitor” because “he is African-American” and identifies as a Republican.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thomas recently came under fire after it was revealed he secretly received luxury vacations and other undisclosed perks from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow over the course of the last 20 years.
The recent revelation – which was exposed via a report published by ProPublica in April – naturally created ethical concerns regarding Thomas and Crow’s relationship.
The ethics law experts who spoke with ProPublica during their investigation into Thomas indicated that the SCOTUS judge’s failure to disclose the perks paid for by Crow directly violated a “law requiring justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts.”
“It’s incomprehensible to me that someone would do this,” Nancy Gertner, a retired federal judge appointed by President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, said after Thomas and Crow’s secret relationship was exposed last month.
“When a justice’s lifestyle is being subsidized by the rich and famous, it absolutely corrodes public trust,” added Virginia Canter, a former government ethics lawyer who worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations. “Quite frankly, it makes my heart sink.”
Following the revelation that Crow gifted Thomas luxury vacations and other extravagant amenities over the past 20 years, additional newfound ethical concerns were raised regarding other SCOTUS judges – such as Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to financial records, Justice Gorsuch failed to disclose the fact that he sold a $500,000 property to a law firm executive just nine days after he joined the Supreme Court in April 2017.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the wife of Chief Justice Roberts, Jane Roberts, allegedly raked in more than $10 million in commissions from elite law firms after her husband was named to the Supreme Court in May 2003.