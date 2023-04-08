Judge Clarence Thomas' Billionaire GOP Donor Has A Massive Nazi Memorabilia Collection

A 2014 article about Clarence Thomas' friend and billionaire GOP doner Harlan Crow resurfaced detailing his massive collection of Nazi memorabilia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Washingtonian found an almost decade-old article from Dallas Morning News recounting a tour through Crow's Dallas mansion. The report revealed the Republican donor's historical collection, including many Nazi-era German artifacts and a copy of Mein Kampf signed by Adolf Hitler. Crow's collection room also featured a number of paintings from the leader of the Third Reich hanging on the walls.

The 71-year-old billionaire also had a "Garden of Evil" in his backyard, featuring statues of infamous dictators throughout history, such as Nicolae Ceausescu, Josip Broz Tito, Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin. Although he was reluctant to discuss the collection of statues, he clarified that he didn't commission the statues to be made. They were all actual monuments from the dictator's home countries. He came into possession of them through various auctions and donations. Crow told the news outlet that he constructed the garden to display "man's inhumanity to man."

The historical collection also included several items from American history, including letters and documents signed by George Washington and Christopher Columbus, but a visitor of Crow's home told the paper, "I still can't get over the collection of Nazi memorabilia." "It would have been helpful to have someone explain the significance of all the items," the visitor told the outlet. "Without that context, you sort of just gasp when you walk into the room."

As RadarOnline reported, an investigation was launched against Thomas after he failed to disclose a number of luxury vacations and other amenities secretly provided to him by a billionaire GOP donor. ProPublica said these vacations included Thomas joining Crow "to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow's sprawling ranch in East Texas."

It's unclear whether the Supreme Court Justice knew of his friend's historical collection. Thomas has yet to comment on the recent investigation regarding him and his generous donor. Still, in a recent documentary funded by Crow himself, the judge said that he didn't care for being around the same lavish lifestyle his friend did. "I come from regular stock, and I prefer that," Thomas said in the doc. "I prefer being around that."

