Chief Justice John Roberts' Wife Raked in More Than $10 Million in Commissions From Elite Law Firms, Whistleblower Claims

His wife, Jane, is now facing scrutiny after newly exposed allegations made by a former colleague, who claimed that she raked in quite a bit of cash as a headhunter for acclaimed law firms between 2007 and 2014.

At least one of those firms argued a case before her husband after paying Jane, it was alleged.

Jane was described as a "successful professional with sterling educational credits" and "accomplished in her own right" in the sworn affidavit of her ex-colleague Kendal B. Price, whose concerns were sent to congressional committees as part of a whistleblower complaint filed in December.