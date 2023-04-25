Justice Neil Gorsuch Under Fire For Selling Property To Law Firm Exec 9 Days After He Was Confirmed, Did Not Report Buyer's Identity
A revelation surrounding Justice Neil Gorsuch has raised concerns that more members of the high court are falling short of the ethical standards expected, RadarOnline.com has learned amid concerns of corruption and calls for greater court disclosure procedures.
Gorsuch has joined fellow Justice Clarence Thomas at the center of controversy after news emerged that he sold a property to a law firm executive less than two weeks after he was confirmed in April 2017 with a 54-45 vote.
Gorush was claimed to have made up to $500,000 from the sale, but never disclosed the buyer's identity, who has now been revealed to be the chief executive of a law firm: Brian Duffy.
Duffy's firm, Greenberg Traurig, had been involved in "at least 22 cases before or presented to the court," the docket stated, according to Politico. Gorsuch sided with Traurig clients eight times out of the 12 cases from which his opinion was recorded.
The firm was also involved in a multistate suit that reversed former President Barack Obama's plan to fight climate change.
Gorsuch had joined the court's other five conservative judges and agreed with the plaintiffs as well as Greenberg's client that the Environmental Protection Agency had overstepped its authority, the report stated.
- Clarence Thomas' Billionaire Donor Pal Did Have Business Before Court, Harlan Crow Denies Involvement & Knowledge Of Case
- Billionaire Nazi Memorabilia Collector Harlan Crow Defends Relationship With SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas
- Secret Deal: Clarence Thomas Accused Of Failing To Disclose He Sold Property To Billionaire Harlan Crow
Duffy, for his part, denied ever meeting or speaking with Gorsuch, who did not respond to a comment request in regard to the 2017 sale.
Duffy said Gorsuch's new role was "absolutely irrelevant" to the purchase of that property, boasting about it being a "wonderful piece of property" worth investing into.
In recent weeks, many have called for Justice Thomas to be penalized following an explosive ProPublica report that revealed he accepted luxury gifts from real estate baron Harlan Crow and did not report them.
Crow called Thomas a dear friend, and said they became closer after he joined the Supreme Court.
"The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas' over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends," Crow said.
"We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue."