Justice Neil Gorsuch Under Fire For Selling Property To Law Firm Exec 9 Days After He Was Confirmed, Did Not Report Buyer's Identity

A revelation surrounding Justice Neil Gorsuch has raised concerns that more members of the high court are falling short of the ethical standards expected, RadarOnline.com has learned amid concerns of corruption and calls for greater court disclosure procedures.

Gorsuch has joined fellow Justice Clarence Thomas at the center of controversy after news emerged that he sold a property to a law firm executive less than two weeks after he was confirmed in April 2017 with a 54-45 vote.