Secret Deal: Clarence Thomas Accused Of Failing To Disclose He Sold Property To Billionaire Harlan Crow
A company owned by Texas billionaire Harlan Crow purchased a string of properties belonging to the family of Clarence Thomas, RadarOnline.com has learned about the reported deal that was allegedly never disclosed by the Supreme Court Justice.
ProPublica, a non-profit organization and left-leaning newsroom that investigates abuses of power, detailed the transaction made in 2014 for $133,363, claiming it is the first known instance of money flowing from Crow to Thomas.
Crow acquired a single-story home and two nearby vacant lots during the purchase, after which contractors began a series of renovations including a repaired roof and carport.
The three co-owners were revealed to be Thomas, his mother, and the family of his late brother. Justices and other officials are required to disclose the details of most real estate sales over $1,000, according to a federal disclosure law.
It's claimed that Thomas never mentioned the sale of those properties based in Savannah, Georgia, leaving the suitable space in a disclosure form blank.
"He needed to report his interest in the sale," a former government ethics lawyer told ProPublica. "Given the role Crow has played in subsidizing the lifestyle of Thomas and his wife, you have to wonder if this was an effort to put cash in their pockets."
Crow said the purchase was part of his preservation efforts as well as commitment to historical preservation and American education.
"As the name indicates, Savannah Historic Developments, L.L.C. was established to preserve a historic area in Savannah, Georgia, which includes the childhood home of Justice Thomas," Crow said in a statement on April 13. "The historic Thomas property and the surrounding properties were purchased at market rate based on many factors including the size, quality, and livability of the dwellings."
He added the surrounding properties had "fallen into disrepair and needed to be demolished for health and safety reasons," pointing out improvements were made to the Thomas property to "preserve its long-term viability and accessibility to the public."
The new report comes after Thomas was accused of accepting luxury gifts and trips from the same top GOP donor, leading to backlash from outspoken critics including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Both Crow and Thomas have since explained they have been close friends for decades, prompting a greater call for an ethics code from critics who believe Thomas walked a fine line.
"As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips," said Thomas.