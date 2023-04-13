Secret Deal: Clarence Thomas Accused Of Failing To Disclose He Sold Property To Billionaire Harlan Crow

Crow acquired a single-story home and two nearby vacant lots during the purchase, after which contractors began a series of renovations including a repaired roof and carport.

The three co-owners were revealed to be Thomas, his mother, and the family of his late brother. Justices and other officials are required to disclose the details of most real estate sales over $1,000, according to a federal disclosure law.

It's claimed that Thomas never mentioned the sale of those properties based in Savannah, Georgia, leaving the suitable space in a disclosure form blank.