AOC Demands Justice Clarence Thomas 'Be Impeached' After He's Accused Of Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire

Thomas joined Crow "to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow's sprawling ranch in East Texas," per the report.

Thomas has also reportedly spent "a week every summer" over the years at a private resort owned by Crow in the Adirondacks, one of the many perks listed.

"This is beyond party or partisanship," declared AOC. "This degree of corruption is shocking — almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached."

"Barring some dramatic change, this is what the [Chief Justice John Roberts] court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights."