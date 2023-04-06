AOC Demands Justice Clarence Thomas 'Be Impeached' After He's Accused Of Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded swift action be taken after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was accused of accepting luxury gifts from a top GOP donor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Thomas must be impeached," she wrote in part.
AOC rallied against Thomas after it was claimed he failed to disclose extravagant trips and coveted flights on a Bombardier Global 5000 private jet accepted from Republican billionaire, Harlan Crow, who often supports conservative organizations.
The bombshell report published by ProPublica on Thursday alleged that he and his political activist wife enjoyed a series of secret getaways around the world on Crow's "superyacht" over the past two decades.
Thomas joined Crow "to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow's sprawling ranch in East Texas," per the report.
Thomas has also reportedly spent "a week every summer" over the years at a private resort owned by Crow in the Adirondacks, one of the many perks listed.
"This is beyond party or partisanship," declared AOC. "This degree of corruption is shocking — almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached."
"Barring some dramatic change, this is what the [Chief Justice John Roberts] court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights."
- 'You're Super Transphobic!' AOC Bolts After Being Confronted By Libs Of TikTok's Chaya Raichak, Refuses To 'Share A Space'
- Feud Erupts: 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Attacks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For 'Killing Jobs'
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trashes Christian Group’s $20 Million Super Bowl Commercials That ‘Make Facism Look Benign’
As we previously reported, Crow defended the SCOTUS Justice's conduct while attempting to clear the air in a statement.
"My wife, Kathy, and I have been friends with Justice Thomas and his wife, Ginni, since 1996. We are very dear friends," he said. "The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas's over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Crow added, "Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality."
"We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas," he highlighted. "More generally, I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that."