Protestors SWARM Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Home After Bombshell Documentary About Sexual Assault Allegations Premieres At Sundance

Protestors swarmed the house of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on January 22, two days after an explosive documentary that investigated his sexual assault allegations premiered at Sundance Film Festival, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since being nominated to the Supreme Court in 2018 by former president Donald Trump, Kavanaugh has been a controversial figure for the high court — due to his personal background and rulings.

Before securing his lifetime seat as a justice, Christine Blasey Ford, a former classmate of the 57-year-old, accused him of sexually assaulting her while in high school and testified against him at the Senate Judiciary Hearings for his confirmation — which was narrowly obtained in a 48-50 vote.

An unexpected and shocking documentary into Ford's claim was a last-minute addition to the 2023 film festival's lineup. The film reinvigorated critics who felt Kavanaugh should not have been added to the bench — and protestors showed up to his home to make their opinion known.