Conor McGregor Accused Of Kicking & THREATENING TO DROWN Woman On Yacht, UFC Champ Denies Allegations

Conor McGregor was accused of assaulting a woman during a yacht party, RadarOnline.com has learned. The female claimed the alleged incident went down in Ibiza back in July 2022 while celebrating the UFC champ's birthday.

The woman — who allegedly grew up in the same Dublin neighborhood as McGregor — claimed the 34-year-old mixed martial artist kicked her in the midsection and began punching her after insulting her appearance when she made her way onto the yacht. Even scarier — she said he allegedly threatened to drown her.

The woman allegedly told Irish police she "feared for her life." She also alleged she was forced to jump off the yacht to get away from McGregor. However, the champ denied the incident ever took place.

Shortly after Spain's Majorca Daily Bulletin broke the story on Tuesday, McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, released a statement but didn't deny the female was on board that night. "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat," Kessler said.

RadarOnline.com obtained photos of McGregor celebrating his birthday in the summer. He appeared happy and ready to party at a club with a group of friends. His appearance did not go undetected by clubgoers. McGregor even ripped his shirt off at one point, as VIP hostesses presented him with a personalized cake and sparklers.

McGregor's accuser didn't identify herself when speaking to Majorca, but she later filed a complaint with Irish police. Despite the UFC star's denial, authorities are looking into the allegations. RadarOnline.com has discovered the alleged incident is currently under investigation.

This isn't the first time McGregor's been accused of being aggressive outside of the ring. As this outlet reported, he got into a physical altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards last year. Eyewitnesses revealed the two "had to be pulled apart."

McGregor even allegedly threw a drink at MGK. "They scuffed, then it settled down and Conor went for him again, " the source added. It was later reported that the fight was over MGK's fiancée Megan Fox.

