Billionaire Nazi Memorabilia Collector Harlan Crow Defends Relationship With SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas
Billionaire real estate developer Harlan Crow broke his silence regarding his newly exposed decades-long friendship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Crow came under fire earlier this month after it was revealed he paid for Justice Thomas to take luxury vacations for over 20 years.
The 74-year-old Texas billionaire faced further scrutiny last week after it was revealed Thomas sold his mother’s home to Crow without disclosing the surprising transaction as required by the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.
Crow then chose to sit down for an interview with The Dallas Morning News on Sunday to “set the record straight” regarding the “factually incorrect” coverage being published in connection to his once-secret relationship with Thomas.
“I think it’s a political hit job,” Crow told the outlet during a two-hour interview over the weekend. “I don’t think the media cares really much about Harlan Crow, and I think they’re right. They shouldn’t care much about Harlan Crow.”
“But I think that the media, and this ProPublica group in particular, funded by leftists, has an agenda to destabilize the [Supreme] Court,” he continued. “What they’ve done is not truthful. It lacks integrity.”
“They’ve done a pretty good job in the last week or two of unfairly slamming me and more importantly than that, unfairly slamming Justice Thomas.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ProPublica first broke the story, claiming Crow was secretly bankrolling Justice Thomas’ luxury vacations in a shocking exposé published on April 6.
The nonprofit outlet further revealed how Thomas sold his mother’s home to Crow in 2013. ProPublica editor-in-chief Stephen Engelberg has defended the outlet's reporting as “accurate.”
“As investigative journalists, our job is to unearth the facts,” Engelberg said following Crow’s interview. “If Harlan Crow disputes the accuracy of our reporting involving Justice Clarence Thomas, we invite him to provide us with the details so we can correct any inaccuracies.”
“It’s worth noting that he and Justice Thomas were given detailed, written questions in advance of our stories. Thomas declined to respond,” Engelberg continued. “Crow’s answers were included in full. He questioned none of the facts we reported.”
During his interview, Crow not only slammed ProPublica but also lashed out at The Dallas Morning News for reporting on ProPublica’s bombshell findings.
“I have always felt that The Dallas Morning News was better than that. And I believe they’ve been a part of it this week,” Crow said. “That makes me sad.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, it has also been revealed that Crow owns a massive collection of Nazi memorabilia that he keeps on display inside his Dallas mansion.
Not only does the collection include a vast number of artifacts from Nazi Germany, but the embattled billionaire also reportedly owns a copy of Mein Kampf signed by Adolf Hitler.
"It would have been helpful to have someone explain the significance of all the items," one visitor said after seeing Crow’s collection of Nazi memorabilia. "Without that context, you sort of just gasp when you walk into the room."
An investigation has since been launched into Thomas in connection to the luxury vacations and other amenities secretly gifted to him by Crow.