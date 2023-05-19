'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Attacks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Comments Towards Rep. Jamaal Bowman
The View co-host Sunny Hostin attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over recent comments she made against Black colleague Rep. Jamaal Bowman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After a cellphone recording captured a tense exchange between Greene and Bowman on the steps of the Capitol, the Georgia lawmaker said she felt "threatened" by Bowman's physical demeanor — and claimed being called a white supremacist was "equal" to using the n-word against "people of color."
Hostin didn't hold back when she discussed Greene's remarks on Wednesday's episode of the daytime talk show.
Hostin agreed with Bowman when he called for Greene to "save" her party by expelling embattled first-term representative George Santos, who was charged with 13 federal crimes.
"I think Congressman Bowman said what needed to be said, which was this has been happening for decades or perhaps even longer than that centuries, where a white woman says something like, he feels threatening to me, he’s harassing me," Hostin told her co-hosts.
"And that can end in the death of a black man!" Hostin added. "And she knows that."
Hostin blasted the Republican lawmaker for using what she considered a racist "bullhorn" against the New York Democrat.
"So that was a dog whistle," Hostin continued on MTG. "It was a bullhorn, everything that she said."
Hostin noted that she thought the incident raised a greater question and a "need to look at her behavior."
"This is someone who was removed from some of the committees because of her comments and her behavior," Hostin said of the controverial Georgia congresswoman.
A clip of Greene, taken before she assumed office, showed her "harassing" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who she referred to as "crazy eyes."
"It just feels very aggressive to me. Right. I mean, that feels very aggressive to me," Hostin said of the footage. "She also has said that if she ran the January 6 Capitol attack, we would have won."
Hostin concluded by branding Greene as "very confrontational" and "very aggressive."