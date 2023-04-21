Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Gun Laws Will Cause 'Increase In School Shootings'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed back on a call for federal gun reform legislation after a surge of mass shootings and claimed that there would be an "increase in school shootings" if lawmakers enacted reform laws, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene's anti-gun control remarks came after a series of mass shootings rocked the nation, including at an elementary in Nashville, a bank in Louisville, and a teenager's sweet sixteen birthday party in Alabama.
Tragically, the events were a common occurrence, as more acts of gun violence were committed against minors and young adults.
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice after he accidentally rang the wrong doorbell when picking up his siblings — and two cheerleaders in Texas were shot in Texas after they mistook a vehicle for their own in a grocery store parking lot.
On her new podcast, MTG Battleground, Greene had a clear message to share with listeners: murders are inevitable.
Green began her bizarre rant by branding the teenage suspects arrested for the sweet sixteen party shooting as "thugs."
"But as the details emerged from that shooting, it was really criminals and thugs that did the shooting and the killing this past weekend in Alabama, just like most mass shootings really are," Green told listeners.
The Republican outrageously claimed next that "murder is already legal in America."
In an attempt to push back on the overwhelming cry for gun control laws by constituents across the country, Green essentially told her audience that murderers would murder regardless of laws.
"We have enough laws on guns," Green continued. "We have enough laws on murder. But no matter how many more laws that we make in America, you will never stop a person who is intent on killing other people."
Green rambled a list of other weapons that criminals could use to inflict injury, like knives, vehicles and even "a rock."
"They don’t have to have a gun to do it. They murder people with knives, with their fists, with rocks, with cars," Green added. "They can make homemade bombs. They can find a way to kill people, if that’s what that is what they want to do."
The Georgia rep stated that criminals held "murder in their hearts," before she attacked her colleagues across the aisle.
"But what will happen is if Democrats finally get their way and destroy the Second Amendment, we’ll see an increase in school shootings," Green claimed of reform laws. "We will see an increase in mass murder."
The MAGA Republican backed up her claim that there would be an "increase in mass murder" with a familiar rallying cry.
"Why? Because you will take away every good guy with a gun," Greene claimed. "That’s America’s legal gun owners. And that would be the true fall of America and it would be tragic."
While Greene claimed gun control would lead to "every good guy" having their firearm stripped away, no such legislation has been proposed.