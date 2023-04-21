Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Gun Laws Will Cause 'Increase In School Shootings'

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed back on a call for federal gun reform legislation after a surge of mass shootings and claimed that there would be an "increase in school shootings" if lawmakers enacted reform laws, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Greene's anti-gun control remarks came after a series of mass shootings rocked the nation, including at an elementary in Nashville, a bank in Louisville, and a teenager's sweet sixteen birthday party in Alabama.

Tragically, the events were a common occurrence, as more acts of gun violence were committed against minors and young adults.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice after he accidentally rang the wrong doorbell when picking up his siblings — and two cheerleaders in Texas were shot in Texas after they mistook a vehicle for their own in a grocery store parking lot.