Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale Fired 152 Rounds, Planned The Attack For 'Months'
Officials investigating the motive behind The Covenant School shooting revealed Audrey Hale planned the attack "over a period of months," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Officials released the information in addition to confirming that 152 rounds of ammunition were fired by Hale, 28, at the private Christian school, where she was a former student.
On March 27, she was able to fire 152 rounds that ultimately claimed the lives of six people in 14 minutes. Three staff members and three 9-year-old students were killed in the attack before two police officers shot and killed Hale in the school.
After the shooting, investigators worked to uncover a motive and learn about Hale, who police said identified as transgender, despite allegedly not being accepted by her religious parents. Hale was also said to have undergone treatments for an "emotional disorder" before the massacre.
Details on the contents of items seized from Hale's home, as well as her car that was in the school parking lot, were revealed by officials.
"In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at the Covenant School," Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement.
The MNPD added that Hale allegedly "considered the actions of other mass murderers" before the mass shooting.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Other details shared by MNPD included specifics on the attack itself.
Police said that Hale used two assault-style rifles to discharge 152 rounds of ammunition. The former student also had a pistol on her when she began her deadly rampage.
Additionally, MNPD claimed that Hale targeted her former school and not her victims individually.
In addition to The Covenant School, police said that Hale "explored" other potential locations for the attack, which included two public schools.
A local official told the Post that a manifesto collected during the initial investigation was sent to the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit for further examination.
Hale's parents spoke out for the first time since the shooting. Communicating through their pastor, the clergyman said Hale's parents were "laying low" at the time and asked for privacy.