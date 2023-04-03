Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale Fired 152 Rounds, Planned The Attack For 'Months'

On March 27, she was able to fire 152 rounds that ultimately claimed the lives of six people in 14 minutes. Three staff members and three 9-year-old students were killed in the attack before two police officers shot and killed Hale in the school.

After the shooting, investigators worked to uncover a motive and learn about Hale, who police said identified as transgender, despite allegedly not being accepted by her religious parents. Hale was also said to have undergone treatments for an "emotional disorder" before the massacre.

Details on the contents of items seized from Hale's home, as well as her car that was in the school parking lot, were revealed by officials.