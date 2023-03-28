Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale's Christian Parents 'Couldn't Accept' She Was Transgender, Source Claims

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale's parents could not accept that their daughter was transgender or gay, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources made the shocking accusation as law enforcement scrambles to uncover a motive for Monday's shooting that killed three 9-year-old students and three adults who worked at The Covenant School in Tennessee.

Hale was believed to be a former student of the private Christian school — and police alleged that she had plans to turn her firearms on her own relatives.