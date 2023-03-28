Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett Says 'We're Not Going To Fix' School Shootings One Day After Nashville Massacre

"My daddy fought in the second World War, in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he told me, 'Buddy, if someone wants to take you out and doesn't mind losing their life, there's not a heck of a lot you can do about it," Rep. Burchett added.

The shockingly insensitive statement was met with backlash as Twitter users attacked the representative, labeling him a coward.

The lawmaker was then asked by the reporter about any role that Congress could play in reaction to Nashville, such as mitigating access to firearms for those suffering from a mental health crisis.

