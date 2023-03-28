Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale Was Under Doctor's Care For An Emotional Disorder At Time Of Killings
Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale had been seeing a doctor for an emotional disorder before murdering three children and three adults this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come one day after Hale, 28, opened fire and killed six at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, authorities revealed she had been suffering from an undisclosed emotional disorder.
According to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake, Hale had regularly been under the care of a doctor to treat the illness in the weeks leading up to Monday’s shooting.
Even more shocking was the revelation that Hale had been secretly collecting weapons before opening fire at the private Christian academy.
Although Hale’s parents admitted they were aware the 28-year-old had bought and sold at least one weapon in recent weeks, they did not know she had collected additional firearms.
“The parents felt [Hale] should not own weapons,” Chief Drake said in a statement on Tuesday while citing the now-deceased shooter’s emotional disorder. “They were under the impression that when [Hale] sold the one weapon that [Hale] did not own anymore.”
“As it turned out, [Hale] had been hiding several weapons within the house,” Chief Drake added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hale entered the Covenant School at approximately 10:13 AM Monday and proceeded to fatally shoot three 9-year-old students at the school as well as a substitute teacher, Cynthia Peak, the school principal, Katherine Koonce, and a school custodian, Mike Hill.
- Nashville Covenant School Shooter Audrey Hale Told Friend 'I'm Planning To Die Today' In Shocking Final Message
- COURT DOCUMENTS: Miley Cyrus' Hacker Arrested & Charged In Nashville
- Country Legend Glen Campbell Has ‘Lost The Will To Live’ From Alzheimer’s Disease – He’s ‘Mumbling Incoherently,’ Says Source
Bodycam footage from responding officers released on Tuesday showed that the MNPD swiftly responded to the active shooter event and killed Hale at approximately 10:27 AM – roughly 15 minutes after Hale first began their rampage.
“It could have been worse without this great response,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told CNN. “This was very planned and numerous sites were investigated.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“They found a lot of documents. This was clearly planned,” Mayor Cooper continued regarding the MNPD’s ongoing investigation into the shooting. “There was a lot of ammunition. There were guns.”
The MNPD has since revealed Hale left behind a manifesto in the car the shooter used to travel to the Covenant School, and the vehicle contained “drawn out” maps of the school detailing “how this was all going to take place.”