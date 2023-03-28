Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale Hid Gun Collection From Her Family, Bought 7 Firearms From 5 Different Stores

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale hid seven firearms from her parents, which she purchased from five different stores before she opened fire at The Covenant School on Monday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police identified Hale, 28, as their suspect on Monday. Two officers responded to the scene and engaged with Hale, killing her on-site.

Prior to inflicting unthinkable pain onto her community, Hale was not on law enforcement's radar as a threat to the public — and was able to easily obtain a plethora of firearms before the shooting.