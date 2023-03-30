Covenant School DENIES Claims Shooter Audrey Hale Was Targeting Head Pastor Chad Scruggs In Rampage

The Covenant School has denied claims shooter Audrey Hale was possibly targeting the school’s head pastor when she murdered three children and three adults earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come three days after Hale, 28, opened fire at the Covenant School and killed six on Monday morning, it was falsely claimed that the shooter was receiving “private counseling sessions” from the school’s head pastor, Chad Scruggs, prior to the massacre.