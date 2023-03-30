Chilling Audio Reveals Moment Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale's Old Classmate Called 911 To Report 'Very Weird Instagram Message'

After Hale sent a direct message to Patton, saying she was "planning to die today," Audrey's old classmate quickly called the Suicide Prevention Hotline to see how she could help.

"I received a very, very weird message from my friend on Instagram. I think it was like a suicidal thing," Patton was heard in the audio clip, released by local news station Fox 17. "I called the suicide hotline and they told me to call the sheriff's department and the sheriff's department told me to call you guys."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.