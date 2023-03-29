Megyn Kelly Says She's 'Sick' Of Calls To Ban Guns After Nashville School Shooting Kills 6
Political radio show host Megyn Kelly spoke about gun reform following the death of six people at a private school in Nashville on Monday. Kelly claimed she was "f------ sick" of calls to ban guns as the country reeled from yet another mass shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly discussed the mental health crisis while she claimed that guns were not going away anytime soon in her report after Audrey Hale, 28, a transgender woman, went on a shooting spree at The Covenant School, where she had once attended classes.
On Tuesday's show, Kelly emotionally spoke about her own children while she discussed the tragic incident that claimed the lives of three children and three adult staff members.
"Three 9-year-olds were shot down yesterday by one sick person in addition to the three school administrators," Kelly said on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
"There’s something wrong with our society and I for one am f------ sick of the knee-jerk — ‘It’s the guns. Get the guns," Kelly continued.
Kelly claimed that while the nation needed to look inward and address mental health support, adding that gun reform or bans would not solve the issue of gun violence.
"We have 330 million guns, maybe over 400 million by some counts in America," Kelly said. "They’re not going away. We could do an assault weapons ban tomorrow."
"They’re not going away. All right? We have to take a serious, honest look at what’s wrong with us," Kelly said as she suggested a different approach to mitigating mass shootings.
Kelly claimed that gun bans would not solve the real issue at hand, and rather than calling for gun reform legislation, like red flag laws, the country should "figure out what made this person crack."
While Kelly was adamant that banning the sale of specific firearms, like the AR-15 style rifle that was used in The Covenant School shooting, would not solve massacres, the former news host admitted that "nothing changes," even after elementary school students are gunned down in their classrooms across the country.
"But we go through this every time," Kelly remarked. "We try to figure out the issues that led to this person to do it or that person to do it, and then we change nothing. Okay?"
"We change nothing," Kelly added.
After emergency services were called to the private school on Monday morning, two officers engaged with the suspect and killed Hale at the school. Hale was allegedly not accepted by her parents, who were devoutly religious.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hale purchased seven guns from five local retailers before the shooting and had undergone treatment for emotional distress.