Megyn Kelly Says She's 'Sick' Of Calls To Ban Guns After Nashville School Shooting Kills 6

Political radio show host Megyn Kelly spoke about gun reform following the death of six people at a private school in Nashville on Monday. Kelly claimed she was "f------ sick" of calls to ban guns as the country reeled from yet another mass shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly discussed the mental health crisis while she claimed that guns were not going away anytime soon in her report after Audrey Hale, 28, a transgender woman, went on a shooting spree at The Covenant School, where she had once attended classes.