'He's Afraid': Megyn Kelly Blasts Ron DeSantis For Ignoring Interview Requests, Declares Rumored Presidential Candidate Is 'Not Gonna Get A Pass'
Megyn Kelly called out rumored presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for ignoring her requests to interview him, speculating the politician could be "afraid" of the hard-hitting questions she has in store once they are face-to-face.
RadarOnline.com has learned the former Fox News anchor said she had no plans to hold back during Monday's episode of SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show.
While chatting with commentators Evita Duffy and Amala Ekpunobi, Kelly said she certainly took notice of DeSantis dodging her offers, especially since the Florida Governor recently sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan.
"He has not said yes, and I find that very interesting," Kelly revealed.
Kelly explained that she thinks very highly of Morgan, adding that he's a pal of hers. "But why would you go sit with the British guy and not come on this show?" she pondered. "And I do think there's a reason for it, and I will venture to say he's afraid."
Kelly speculated that DeSantis was choosing not to appear on her show as "he knows the kind of interview that I would give him," she declared. "He's not gonna get a pass."
An unfiltered Kelly said she gave the same treatment to former president Donald Trump because she represents "the viewers, not the candidates" at the end of the day. "Stop falling in love with the politicians. You're a member of the media," she doubled down.
"Respect is what you want. Respect will get you an audience. Love is for pundits who just wanna say the nice sweet nothings that people wanna hear … it upsets me."
Kelly was a regular fixture on Fox News for 12 years before her departure, previously telling Ellen DeGeneres that her political coverage reached an all-time high when she got a primetime gig.
"It became clear to me it wasn't what I wanted to do, it's not who I am," Kelly said in 2017. "And I didn't want to be in the snake pit," she added. "But it has a way of pulling you in, over and over and over."
She later joined NBC News before leaving the company with the remainder of her $69 million contract following remarks on blackface Halloween costumes that caused heated backlash. Kelly went on to launch her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.