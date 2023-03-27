'He's Afraid': Megyn Kelly Blasts Ron DeSantis For Ignoring Interview Requests, Declares Rumored Presidential Candidate Is 'Not Gonna Get A Pass'

While chatting with commentators Evita Duffy and Amala Ekpunobi, Kelly said she certainly took notice of DeSantis dodging her offers, especially since the Florida Governor recently sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan.

"He has not said yes, and I find that very interesting," Kelly revealed.

Kelly explained that she thinks very highly of Morgan, adding that he's a pal of hers. "But why would you go sit with the British guy and not come on this show?" she pondered. "And I do think there's a reason for it, and I will venture to say he's afraid."

