Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale Was 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of School Friend She Was ‘Infatuated’ With

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was reportedly “heartbroken” over the death of a friend she was “infatuated” with before shooting up the Covenant School earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as the Metro Nashville Police Department continues to search for a motive for why Hale targeted her former elementary school on Monday morning, a former friend of the 28-year-old shooter revealed Hale was “heartbroken” over the August 2022 death of Sydney Sims.