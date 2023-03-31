Audrey Hale's Parents Are 'Laying Low' And Communicating Only Through Their Church, Pastor Says

The senior pastor told the congregation that any messages for Norma, who worked at the church, and Ronald could be passed along though the congregation.

"But if you have some messages or whatever you’d like to send to them, you can get it to us and we can find a way to get it to them," Pastor Thomas stated.

"This week many of us find ourselves stunned into silence," Thomas continued. "So many of us have simply grown in our prayers or wept a river of tears and continue to do so because of the significance of all of the lives taken this senseless act of violence."