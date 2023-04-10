'Disgruntled' Employee Livestreams Mass Shooting At Louisville Bank, 5 Killed

Mayhem erupted on Monday morning at a Louisville bank when a disgruntled ex-employee entered the building and began shooting. Police revealed at a press conference that the gunman live-streamed the horrific event, which killed four and left at least nine others injured, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chaos unfolded around 8:30 AM at Old National Bank, where "lone gunman" Connor Sturgeon, 23, stormed a conference room full of employees, about an hour before the bank opened for business. Sturgeon worked at Old National Bank at the time of the shooting.

The 23-year-old was armed with an AR-15-style rifle.