'Disgruntled' Employee Livestreams Mass Shooting At Louisville Bank, 5 Killed
Mayhem erupted on Monday morning at a Louisville bank when a disgruntled ex-employee entered the building and began shooting. Police revealed at a press conference that the gunman live-streamed the horrific event, which killed four and left at least nine others injured, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chaos unfolded around 8:30 AM at Old National Bank, where "lone gunman" Connor Sturgeon, 23, stormed a conference room full of employees, about an hour before the bank opened for business. Sturgeon worked at Old National Bank at the time of the shooting.
The 23-year-old was armed with an AR-15-style rifle.
Bank employees recalled attempting to flee from bloodshed as the gunman unloaded rounds. Employees took shelter in the bank's vault while the gunman continued the shooting spree.
"He just started firing," one employee told local news WHAS. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room."
"Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me," the unnamed employee added.
Another recalled hearing gunshots as they dropped their son off for work.
"I had just dropped my son off at work on River Road," the unnamed witness stated. "I was at the stop light, and the first thing that I saw — there was a guy across the street of the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel."
"As I was sitting at that intersection, gunfire erupted, like, right over my head," the witness continued. "I didn't know if it was going at the bank or out of the bank, so I took off."
The witness added that police cars quickly rushed to the scene — and the witness took shelter in their car.
Within three minutes of chaos erupting, officers responded to the bank and began to engage with the suspect.
Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey confirmed that responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed at the scene.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an emotional address on Monday following the horrific event, which hit close to home for the Democrat.
"I have a close friend that didn't make it," Beshear said through tears at a press conference. "And I have another that didn't either."
"I know virtually everyone in it, that's my bank,' The governor added.
Two police officers were injured in the shooting, with one fighting for his life in the hospital.
Fortunately, at least three victims that were taken to the hospital for treatment have been discharged.
An investigation into Monday's shooting has been opened as authorities continue to search for a motive.