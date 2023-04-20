Andrew Lester's Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Violent Past, Says Ralph Yarl Shooting 'Doesn't Surprise Me'

The ex-wife of Andrew Lester accused him of being violent long before he allegedly shot teenager Ralph Yarl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On April 13, Yarl, 16, was attempting to pick up his younger siblings when he accidentally went to the wrong house. Unaware of his mistake, the teen rang the doorbell and was shot. Police believe Lester, the homeowner, fired twice at the child through the glass door.

Mary Clayton, 81, was married to Lester for 14 years, and they share three children. She accused him of being deeply disturbed years before last week's incident.