Good Samaritan Recalls Rushing To Ralph Yarl's Aid After Teen Was Shot For Ringing The Wrong Doorbell

An eyewitness recalled the horrifying moment that he rushed to the aid of Ralph Yarl after the 16-year-old was shot twice by a neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yarl, a Black teenager from Kansas City, Missouri, was attempting to pick up his siblings when he rang the doorbell of the wrong house. Police said that homeowner Andrew Lester, 85, fired a shot through the glass door, striking the teen in the head.

Lester then fired a second shot, but Yarl was able to pick himself up and run for help.