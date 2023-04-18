GoFundMe For Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Who Was Shot After Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Reaches $3 Million

After back-to-back mass shootings in Nashville and Louisville, the horrifying news of the innocent teenager being senselessly shot by the man was almost too much to bear.

The GoFundMe, organized by Yarl's aunt Faith Spoonmore, provided insight into the teen's condition.

"Ralph is currently at home with the family. He can ambulate and communicate," the update read. "A true miracle considering what he survived."

After the teen was shot, he managed to gather himself enough to run to neighbors for help. Sadly, it took approaching three different homeowners until someone sprang into action.