Texas Man Shoots 2 Cheerleaders Who Mistakenly Walked Up To His Car In Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Texas man shot two cheerleaders after a teenager mistook his car for their own in a grocery store parking lot, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disturbing scene unfolded shortly after midnight on Tuesday at the H-E-B grocery store in Elgin, just outside of Austin, Texas.

Heather Roth and Payton Washington were among four competitive cheerleaders who used the grocery store's location as a carpool lot. The group routinely traveled from the H-E-B on their 260-mile roundtrip drive to north Houston for practice at their competitive cheer gym, Woodlands Elite.

Roth suffered a graze gunshot wound. Washington was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she remains in ICU after suffering organ damage.