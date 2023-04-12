Louisville Bank Shooter's Mom Pleads With 911 Operator To Tell Officers Not To Hurt Her Son In Chilling Audio
The 911 audio of the Louisville bank shooter's mom calling emergency services was released, revealing how frantic Connor Sturgeon's mother, Lisa, was to get to her son. During the call, the distressed mother pled with the operator to tell responding officers not to hurt her child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Sturgeon walked into his workplace, Old National Bank, in downtown Louisville and opened fire on his colleagues, who gathered in a conference room for a meeting, on Monday. Five people were killed, and the recent University of Alabama graduate was "neutralized" by officers at the scene.
As chaos erupted, Lisa contacted 911 when Sturgeon's roommate revealed her son left their home with a gun.
In the chilling audio, Lisa told the 911 operator that her son "currently has a gun" and was "headed toward" the downtown bank. The operator continued to ask the mother questions about her son — and unbeknownst to Lisa, multiple reports of gunfire at the bank had already been called in.
"He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid," she frantically told the 911 operator. "Please don’t punish him... He's non-violent, he's never done anything wrong."
As the call continued, Lisa revealed that Sturgeon's roommate, Dallas Whelan, contacted her after he found a note from her son. The operator told Lisa that reports of gunshots were called in. "So he's already there?" Lisa responded. "I'm sorry, I'm trying to get to my car... I'm shaking."
The 911 operator instructed the mom to not drive anywhere and not to go near the scene.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Woman Found Alive In Submerged Jeep Two Days After Being Reported Missing
- University Of Louisville Launches Investigation After Student Posted Video Allegedly Torturing & Killing Baby Chicks
- Chilling Photo Captures Louisville Gunman Connor Sturgeon Smiling Next To Co-Worker Months Before Mass Shooting
In shock, Lisa confessed to the operator that she did not believe her son owned a gun. "I don't know where he would have gotten a gun," Lisa continued. "He must've gotten it from his girlfriend or something."
The shooter's mother added, "I think maybe his girlfriend may have had a gun. I don't know, maybe he saw them."
However, authorities believe that Sturgeon purchased the AR-15-style rifle the week before the mass shooting.
While investigators continue to uncover a potential motive, it's understood that Sturgeon was aware he was being let go from the bank.
In a statement, Sturgeon's parents claimed that their son had mental health issues, but insisted that "there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act."
Two officers were injured in the incident. One officer suffered a gunshot to the head, which required surgery. He remains in critical condition.