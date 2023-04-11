Chilling Photo Captures Louisville Gunman Connor Sturgeon Smiling Next To Co-Worker Months Before Mass Shooting
An eerie photo has surfaced of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon and a co-worker that was taken just three months before this week's massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sturgeon, 25, was identified by police as the disgruntled employee who entered a first-floor conference room at Old National Bank on Monday. While his colleagues gathered for a morning meeting, Sturgeon opened fire on his co-workers, killing five.
In the picture taken in September 2022, Sturgeon appeared happy with his colleagues. Wearing matching blue t-shirts branded with the company logo and the slogan "Better Together," the gunman and two others sat side-by-side for the photo op at a Habitat for Humanity-style volunteer project.
It was hard to believe that in just a few months, Sturgeon would open fire on the co-worker to his left, Troy Haste.
Haste, a regional account executive, was present for the 8:30 AM meeting on Monday and recalled the moment that the 25-year-old entered the room carrying a long rifle.
Shaken from fleeing the bank building just moments before, Haste told local news WHAS that "he just started firing."
"I didn’t see his face," the bank employee said. "We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood’s on me." Haste said he was able to survive the shooting rampage by ducking for cover in a break room, where he quickly shut the door behind him.
While he sheltered in place, Haste said he could hear Sturgeon firing his gun as the suspect streamed the horror live on Instagram.
The bank executive then fled the building where several of his colleagues were fatally shot.
Police quickly responded to reports of gunshots at the Preston Pointe building in downtown Louisville.
According to authorities, officers engaged and "neutralized" the gunman at the scene. During the chaos, two police officers were injured, including a newly graduated officer who was struck in the head and required surgery.
While authorities were still investigating a motive, CNN reported that Sturgeon had recently learned that he was going to be let go from the bank. Additionally, Sturgeon was said to have left a note for his parents and a friend about his sinister plan.