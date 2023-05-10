Rep. George Santos Brands Indictment a 'Witch Hunt' After Pleading Not Guilty to 13 Federal Charges

Scandal-ridden New York Representative George Santos branded his indictment a "witch hunt" after he pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Even before he took office, the first-term congressman was surrounded by controversy, including being exposed for fabricating his resume and personal history, and his stint as a drag queen.

According to the Department of Justice, Santos was officially charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements.