Rep. George Santos Set To Face Federal Criminal Charges

Justice Department prosecutors are set to charge controversial New York Congressman George Santos with federal crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned. Before he was even sworn into office in January, Santos was a source of controversy for the Republican party.

The first-term representative was accused of lying about his credentials, living his past life as a drag queen, and stealing fundraiser money from a veteran for his terminally ill dog that allegedly had to be put down as a result.

Since he took his oath of office, Santos has been at the center of several probes into his financial history.