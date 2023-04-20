Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Lies Exposed: New York Rep. Claims Crime In The Bronx Has Dropped But Data Proves Otherwise

Democrat and New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that crime in the Bronx has dropped, despite data showing an uptick in offenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Crime has been a hot topic issue for voters and lawmakers across the country.

As liberal lawmakers pushed for gun control laws following years of mass shootings and recent back-to-back events of gun violence toward minors, conservatives have advocated for an increase in firearms and police presence.

While AOC attempted to push her policies by using the Bronx's alleged drop in crime, critics accused the lawmaker of making a false claim.