Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Lies Exposed: New York Rep. Claims Crime In The Bronx Has Dropped But Data Proves Otherwise
Democrat and New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that crime in the Bronx has dropped, despite data showing an uptick in offenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Crime has been a hot topic issue for voters and lawmakers across the country.
As liberal lawmakers pushed for gun control laws following years of mass shootings and recent back-to-back events of gun violence toward minors, conservatives have advocated for an increase in firearms and police presence.
While AOC attempted to push her policies by using the Bronx's alleged drop in crime, critics accused the lawmaker of making a false claim.
On Tuesday, the Democrat posted a tweet pushing a theory of utilizing hospitals for crime prevention rather than traditional routes of incarceration.
The tweet featured a video clip from the Daily Show, where AOC was seen discussing the initiative Stand Up to Violence, which viewed crime prevention through the license of a public health crisis.
AOC shared the video along with a caption, claiming the program had "dramatically" reduced crime in her borough.
"In the Bronx, when we made our public hospital the response center to violent crimes instead of jails and precincts, reoccurrence of crime fell dramatically," AOC captioned her post. "As leaders, we should focus on solutions that are working instead of what helps us look 'tough.'"
The lawmaker followed up the tweet with an additional post.
"Violence interruption works to keep us safe. Our job is to build awareness and popular support around effective solutions and alternatives to mass incarceration," the Bronx native added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- AOC Accused Of Being 'Total Fraud' After Remerged Video Shows Bronx-Born Politician Using Southern Drawl
- AOC Demands Justice Clarence Thomas 'Be Impeached' After He's Accused Of Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire
- 'You're Super Transphobic!' AOC Bolts After Being Confronted By Libs Of TikTok's Chaya Raichak, Refuses To 'Share A Space'
While AOC claimed the "violence interruption" program had worked wonders in the community, data showed otherwise.
Data published by the City of New York on Sunday showed that when compared year-to-date, the Bronx had 7,965 reported instances of crime, compared to 7,629 in 2022.
When 2023 crime states were compared to figures taken two years ago, there was a 47.25% increase.
Recent data did show an improvement in violent crimes such as murders, which decreased 26.2% from 2023 to 2022. Despite murder rates dropping, felony assaults increased 10% from the previous year.
Overall, figures taken from reports of crime in the Bronx represented a portion of the crime wave that has eclipsed the Big Apple.
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell stated that "this is not what New Yorkers expect or deserve, and we will not stand for it," when the data was presented in early April.