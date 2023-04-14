AOC Accused Of Being 'Total Fraud' After Remerged Video Shows Bronx-Born Politician Using Southern Drawl

"There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work. There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America and there is everything dignified about it," she continued.

AOC said that despite the criticism she faced while climbing the ladder, she is "encouraged" when people bring up the past because it proved that if she can "work in a restaurant and become a member of the United States Congress, so can you."

Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain slammed the latest joint video, claiming that Ocasio-Cortez’s "pander is on point."