AOC Accused Of Being 'Total Fraud' After Remerged Video Shows Bronx-Born Politician Using Southern Drawl
Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was labeled a "total fraud" after a video reemerged showing the political figure speaking to a crowd at Al Sharpton's civil rights organization in 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Twitter account End Wokeness reposted the throwback clip, which was cut with a more recent video to accuse her of using an accent to pander to a specific audience.
"This is her accent before and after," the caption read. The first clip showed AOC discussing the former president's MAGA movement with no indication of a voice change.
"When Donald Trump tapped into this idea of Make America Great Again, there was times of economic opportunity," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Wages rose until the 1970s."
Juxtaposed to the recently taped clip was a now-infamous video of AOC talking to the audience at the National Action Network conference more than four years ago.
At the time, she was passionately defending her working-class upbringing and blasted critics who used her background to minimize her political goals.
"I'm proud to be a bartender. Ain't nothing wrong with that," Ocasio-Cortez said on April 5, 2019. "There's nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat."
"There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work. There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America and there is everything dignified about it," she continued.
AOC said that despite the criticism she faced while climbing the ladder, she is "encouraged" when people bring up the past because it proved that if she can "work in a restaurant and become a member of the United States Congress, so can you."
Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain slammed the latest joint video, claiming that Ocasio-Cortez’s "pander is on point."
GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik tagged AOC and asked, "Was this an SNL skit?"
Twitch streamer Descry fired back and said the scrutiny is baseless, writing, "In one setting she's in an interview professional type setting with lights and a camera right in her face, in another she's able to be more relaxed and free with how she talks. Put anyone in this scenario and they will act differently depending on environment."
AOC previously addressed naysayers when the viral clip first made its rounds in 2019.
"As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx. I act & talk like it, *especially* when I'm fired up and especially when I'm home," she wrote.
"It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time."