BREAKING NEWS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Being Called a White Supremacist is 'equal' to the 'n-word' After Tense Exchange With Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Source: mega
By:

May 18 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that being called a "white supremacist" by colleague Rep. Jamaal Bowman was like using "the n-word" against a Black person, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During a press conference on Thursday, when the Georgia Republican announced impeachment articles against President Joe Biden, Greene addressed the tense exchange between herself and Rep. Bowman the day prior.

Bowman and Greene sparred outside the Capitol on Wednesday, after the House voted to refer Rep. George Santos' expulsion to the Ethics Committee.

Source: mega

To no one's surprise, the exchange between the Democrat from New York and Greene on Wednesday was captured on camera.

Bowman passionately attempted to reason with Greene on expelling Santos from the House following the 13 federal criminal charges that were brought against the freshman representative last week.

"Expel him. Save the party. The party is hanging by a thread," Bowman told Greene.

Greene dismissed the remarks and quipped back, "We got to get rid of Biden to save the country!" before she tried to start an "impeach Biden" chant.

Source: @notcapnamerica/Twitter

The pair continued to go back and forth. Bowman told Green, "No more QAnon," in regard to the many conspiracy theories pushed by the Republican. Greene shot back, "no more CNN."

Eventually fellow New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encouraged Bowman to walk away from the conversation, as she told him, "She's not worth it, bro."

The following day, Greene told press she took "great offense" to Bowman's words — and claimed she felt "threatened" by him.

Source: mega

"I had to have so much security, I was swarmed," Greene told press members at the press conference.

Greene continued that Bowman's alleged antics were "all on video" and claimed he could be seen "shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a white supremacist."

Greene said she "took great offense" to be labeled a white supremacist.

"That's like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen," Greene stated. "Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that, and that is wrong."

Source: mega

Greene continued to accuse Bowman of "leading the mob" of critics outside the Capitol.

The Georgia lawmaker noted that Bowman approached her at the Capitol steps on Wednesday, as she called his behavior "aggressive."

"His physical mannerisms are aggressive," Greene said, as noted, "I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman."

"I am concerned about it," Greene continued. "I feel threatened by him."

