Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Being Called a White Supremacist is 'equal' to the 'n-word' After Tense Exchange With Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that being called a "white supremacist" by colleague Rep. Jamaal Bowman was like using "the n-word" against a Black person, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During a press conference on Thursday, when the Georgia Republican announced impeachment articles against President Joe Biden, Greene addressed the tense exchange between herself and Rep. Bowman the day prior.

Bowman and Greene sparred outside the Capitol on Wednesday, after the House voted to refer Rep. George Santos' expulsion to the Ethics Committee.